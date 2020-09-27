“Michelle Vito shares how she supported Enzo Pineda during COVID-19 ordeal”

Michelle Vito says that Enzo Pineda and his dad are both okay now.

Michelle Vito shared how she supported her boyfriend Enzo Pineda during the latter’s ordeal with COVID-19.

In an interview with Michelle during the Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin media conference, the actress shared that she was in constant communication with Enzo that time.

“Kailangan niya mag-quarantine and then nag-stay sila sa hospital kasama ng dad niya and siyempre lagi ko siyang kinakausap kasi siyempre medyo napra-praning siya and all. But he is okay now and ‘yung dad niya okay na rin,” Michelle shared.

The actress said that they are thankful that the COVID-19 symptoms that Enzo and his dad manifested that time were only mild.

“Gladly ‘yung symptoms nila sa COVID hindi malala, mild lang. At least hindi mabigat masyado sa pakiramdam na grabe ‘yung nararamdaman nila na sakit and all. So thankfully po okay na po lahat,” she stated.

On September 20, Enzo took to social media to share that he and his dad survived COVID-19.

“Officially a Covid-19 Survivor. I want to thank my loving family and friends who kept me and my Dad in good spirits. Thank you to all the hardworking doctors, nurses, and crew of Cardinal Santos Medical Center who took good care of me and my Dad. Mga bayani kayo and salamat sa lahat ng sakripisyo na ginagawa niyo para sa ating bayan,” Enzo said in his Instagram post.

He added that the experience has strengthened his faith even more.

“Most importantly I want to thank God for giving me strength. Definitely this pandemic made me more closer to Him. I promised God that I will come out stronger mentally, physically, & spiritually after this experience. God is good,” he said.