“Michelle Vito shares top qualities she admires most about boyfriend Enzo Pineda”

Michelle Vito opened up about her relationship with Enzo Pineda.

Michelle Vito revealed the qualities that she found in Enzo Pineda that made her say yes to be in a relationship with him.

The actress shared that even when Enzo was still courting her, she already noticed his persistence and patience.

“During nung ligaw stage namin, siguro nakita ko talaga sa kanya ‘yung consistency niya sa pagsuyo sa akin. Then kapag every time na niyaya niya akong lumabas—siyempre noong una ayaw ko pa, ilang beses ako nag-no na huwag muna, pero siya tuloy-tuloy lang siya—nakita ko ‘yung patience niya na hindi siya sumuko. Hindi porke’t nagsusungit ako ay ayaw na niya. So I think isa ‘yon sa mga nakita ko na pwede siya,” Michelle said in an interview on Magandang Buhay.

She added that these qualities are important to her, hence, she already tested if Enzo possessed them in the early days of their courtship.

“Siyempre important ‘yung consistency ng tao at ‘yung pasensiya niya sa iyo. Siyempre hindi naman palaging okay ang relationship niyo. So doon pa lang sa ligaw stage ay tinest ko na siya and hanggang saan niya ako maiintindihan,” she said.

Michelle and Enzo first met on the set of the ABS-CBN show Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit.

The actress shared her message for her boyfriend. She remarked that she is thankful to Enzo for showing her worth as a woman.

“Gusto ko siyempre mag-thank you kasi lagi kang nandiyan. Alam ko na kapag kailangan kita ay nandiyan ka. Thank you kasi nalaman ko ang worth ko as babae. Kasi ‘yun ang ipinakita mo sa akin kung ano ang dapat matanggap ko, ano ‘yung dapat ma-feel ko as a woman,” she said.

Michelle added, “Kasi hindi ko siya masyadong naramdaman din before pero ikaw talagang ipinakita mo sa akin. And hanggang ngayon araw-araw pinapatunayan mo ang sarili mo sa akin na ito ka, ito dapat ang matanggap ko sa iyo. So thank you and diyan ka lang ha.”

Michelle and Enzo first made their relationship public in August this year via social media.