Michelle Yeoh in Moussaieff high jewellery at the 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA)

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Michelle Yeoh looked stunning in Moussaieff high jewellery at the 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), where she was nominated for the award for “Leading Actress” for her performance in the film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She wore a very rare natural colour Burma sapphire ring accompanied by Burma ruby and diamond earrings and a pink sapphire and diamond bangle.

For information please contact:

violet.fraser@moussaieff.co.uk Mob: +44 7867514062

OR

candice.mak@moussaieff.com.hk Mob: +852 9803 6332

celine.lin@moussaieff.com.hk Mob: +852 9437 6684

About Moussaieff

The Moussaieff family were in the gem trade for generations. In 1963, Moussaieff Jewellers opened its Park Lane showrooms. This was followed in 2006 with the opening of a magnificent flagship store at 172 New Bond Street. The beautifully designed 1930’s art deco style boutique, boasts an unmatched collection of coloured diamond jewellery. These are the best examples of their kind uniting superlatives, rare colour of pure hue and perfect even saturation with good cut and clarity and high brilliancy. The House displays white diamonds up to 100 carats of the highest quality. As well as jewellery set with important gems like beautiful natural pearl earrings, rare Colombian emeralds, Burma rubies and Sri Lanka sapphires. In addition to the two London stores, Moussaieff are also in Geneva.