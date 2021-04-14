Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl Team Up For New Single ‘Eazy Sleazy’

Two of rock and roll’s best, Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl, have teamed up for a new track titled ‘Eazy Sleazy’.

The track is a satirical retelling of the last year of living through the pandemic, with commentary on Tik Tok, taking a samba class, whipping out old cookbooks and conspiracy theorists, with lyrics like “Shooting the vaccine/Bill Gates is in my bloodstream”, “The earth is flat and cold/It’s never warming up” and “There’s aliens in the deep state”.

In a press release, Mick Jagger said “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism.”

“Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him.”

Grohl added, “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier… and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”

Listen to ‘Eazy Sleazy’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]