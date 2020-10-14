Middle Kids Have Returned With New Single ‘R U 4 Me?’

Middle Kids have returned with their first music in 18 months, new single ‘R U 4 Me?’. Produced by Lars Stalfors, it’s a propulsive, cathartic cut from the Sydney trio that demonstrates their penchant for crafting melodic guitar-pop that still feels raw and a little raucous.

“I was at university once and there were all these signs on the walls saying “BE NICE IT’S NOT THAT HARD”. The tone of the message itself actually wasn’t very nice or kind,” explains the band’s Hannah Joy about the song’s genesis.

“We are always looking around at other people thinking “are you on my team?”. I think this just results in us all feeling lonely.”

‘R U 4 Me?’ arrives alongside a rather moving, W.A.M. Bleakley-directed music video that captures the struggles of youth and finding a place to belong. Check that out below.

Middle Kids’ latest single follows up their latest EP New Songs for Old Problems, which arrived last year anchored by lead single ‘Real Thing’. The band’s debut studio album, Lost Friends, was released in 2018.

Earlier this week, the band announced a livestream concert event from an empty venue for later this month – more details on that here.

