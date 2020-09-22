Middle Tennessee State University chooses PageUp to optimize the entire talent journey

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PageUp , a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software, today announced that Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) has selected PageUp’s Recruitment Management , Onboarding and Performance Management solutions to overhaul and modernize the University’s talent management approach.

MTSU will be overhauling its current talent management approach with the configurability and flexibility of PageUp’s end to end software solution. In PageUp, MTSU has found a vendor that is committed to supporting its HR team through challenges and internal changes while also investing in continued innovation.

With over 2,400 staff in professional and academic positions, providing an exceptional recruitment experience that continues through to onboarding and performance management is crucial to the continued success of the University. As a leader in the knowledge-based sector, MTSU recognizes the need to continually improve its recruitment and talent management systems to attract the best staff, faculty and students.

PageUp was ultimately selected for its reputation, first-class customer support, and proven track record in the higher education industry, with universities around the globe using PageUp solutions.

Kathy Musselman, Assistant Vice President, Human Resources at MTSU, says, “We are excited to partner with PageUp to recruit top talent for MTSU.”

Throughout implementation, PageUp is working in close partnership with MTSU’s HR team to ensure PageUp is configured specifically to meet the requirements of the University. PageUp will continue to work hand in hand with MTSU to ensure it gets the best out of the system while innovating its talent management approach.

Mark Rice, PageUp CEO, says, “The higher education sector is a key pillar of the US economy, hiring millions of staff each year. Our best-of-breed talent management suite will enable MTSU to attract, develop and retain the talent required to continually advance the needs of their institution. PageUp is proud to work with many of the world’s leading universities to deliver innovative talent management solutions and wonderful candidate experiences.”

About MTSU

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee. With a fall enrollment averaging more than 21,000 students for the past five years, MTSU remains committed to providing individualized service in an exciting and nurturing atmosphere where student success is the top priority. MTSU features eight undergraduate colleges and the College of Graduate Studies, and more than 300 programs and departments combined, including accounting, aerospace, concrete industry management, music and recording industry. Offering a wide variety of nationally recognized programs at the baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral levels, MTSU takes pride in educating the best and the brightest students from Tennessee and around the world. For more information, call 615-898-2300, visit http://mtsu.edu/ or www.mtsunews.com. Follow MTSU on Twitter @MTSUNews and like us on Facebook.

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Dublin.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-tennessee-state-university-chooses-pageup-to-optimize-the-entire-talent-journey-301134445.html