Midea Comes Onboard the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 as Official Sponsormidea.jpg

Midea is one of over 10 brands within

the home appliance business of Midea Group – a leading global high-technology

company ranked #288 at 2021’s Global Fortune 500. Midea Group’s business goes

beyond home appliances and comprises business pillars like Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical,

HVAC & Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, as well as Digital

Innovation. All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo:

#HumanizingTechnology.

Midea Home Appliances brand offers one

of the world’s most comprehensive product ranges in the home appliance

industry, specializing in air-treatment (commercial and residential air

conditioning solutions), refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking

appliances, small kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and

lighting.

Midea believes in providing

surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and

problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly

exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers.

Midea is, among many others, the

world’s #1 Air Treatment Brand [1], the world’s #1 Small

Cooking Appliances Brand [2], the world’s #1 Air Coolers Brand [3],

the world’s #1 Cooling Fans Brand [4], and the world’s #1 Rice

Cookers Brand [5].

Midea’s globally 34 production centers

and over 150,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an

annual revenue of more than USD 41.4 billion in 2020. Midea’s 28 worldwide

innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more

than 62,000 authorized patents to-date.

https://www.midea-group.com/Our-Businesses/smart-home/midea

[1] “Midea – World’s No.1 Air Treatment

Brand”

Source:”Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed,

retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”

[2] “Midea – World’s No.1 Small Cooking

Appliances Brand”

Source:”Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed,

retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”

[3] “Midea – World’s No.1 Air Coolers Brand”

Source:”Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed,

retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”

[4] “Midea – World’s No.1 Cooling Fans Brand”

Source:”Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed,

retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”

[5] “Midea – World’s No.1 Rice Cookers Brand”

Source:”Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed,

retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”

#Midea