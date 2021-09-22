Midea Comes Onboard the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 as Official Sponsormidea.jpg

Midea is one of over 10 brands within
the home appliance business of Midea Group – a leading global high-technology
company ranked #288 at 2021’s Global Fortune 500. Midea Group’s business goes
beyond home appliances and comprises business pillars like Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical,
HVAC & Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, as well as Digital
Innovation. All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo:
#HumanizingTechnology.
Midea Home Appliances brand offers one
of the world’s most comprehensive product ranges in the home appliance
industry, specializing in air-treatment (commercial and residential air
conditioning solutions), refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking
appliances, small kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and
lighting.
Midea believes in providing
surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and
problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly
exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers.
Midea is, among many others, the
world’s #1 Air Treatment Brand [1], the world’s #1 Small
Cooking Appliances Brand [2], the world’s #1 Air Coolers Brand [3],
the world’s #1 Cooling Fans Brand [4], and the world’s #1 Rice
Cookers Brand [5].
Midea’s globally 34 production centers
and over 150,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an
annual revenue of more than USD 41.4 billion in 2020. Midea’s 28 worldwide
innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more
than 62,000 authorized patents to-date.
https://www.midea-group.com/Our-Businesses/smart-home/midea
