Midnight Oil Announce ’10-1′ Shows For Sydney And Melbourne

Midnight Oil have added a handful of shows to their final tour, with new dates set for Busselton, Melbourne, and Sydney. These shows are all part of the group’s final trek for 2022, following on from a few months spent in North America and Europe.

Having previously announced a handful of shows last month to make up for cancelled dates earlier this year, Midnight Oil have added one final date to their Resist tour, with a new show planned for 23rd September in Busselton. Supported by Regurgitator, this date joins a small run of dates planned for Cairns, Darwin, Swan Valley, and Canberra over the next month and a half.

Midnight Oil – ‘Power And The Passion’

[embedded content]

Most notably though, the group have also detailed four shows to take place across Sydney and Melbourne throughout September and October. Midnight Oil’s ‘One For The Planet’ shows will see them performing their 1982 album 10-1 in full at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on 12th September, and Sydney’s Big Top Luna Park on 28th September.

The band had initially planned to hold their Melbourne date back in March, but were forced to cancel after drummer Rob Hirst was diagnosed with COVID. A portion of proceeds from each of these new gigs will be donated to environmental and Indigenous causes.

Meanwhile, the band will also perform two special ‘One For The Road’ shows, which will see them playing an extended set of classics from every era, with dates scheduled for Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on 14th September, and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on 3rd October.

“From the opening track on our first album through to the last song on our new one, we’ve always been blessed to have fans who are really passionate about what we do,” Hirst said in a statement. “‘One For The Planet’ and ‘One For The Road’ are our way of acknowledging that connection over 45 years.

“We’ve all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special.”

Midnight Oil 2022 Tour Dates (New Shows)

Monday, 12th September – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC (One For The Planet)

Wednesday, 14th September– Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC (One For The Road)

Friday, 23rd September– Barnard Park Busselton, Busselton, WA

Wednesday, 28th September– Luna Park Big Top, Sydney, NSW (One For The Planet)

Monday, 3rd October– Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW (One For The Road)

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Monday, 22nd August.

