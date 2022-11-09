This is the Midwives Board Exam Result November 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Licensure Exam for Midwives on November 6 & 7, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Midwifery Chairman Melchor C. Dela Cruz, Jr. and members Lerma M. Valenzuela, Corazon F. Landicho, Lourdes S. Mangahas, and Liwayway M. Piedad administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Obstetrics

Fundamentals of health care

Infant care and feeding

Primary health care

Professional growth and development

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Midwives Board Exam Result within 5 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring midwives can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.