MIFF 2022 SETS A STRONG FOUNDATION FOR NEXT SHOW 1-4 MARCH 2023

THUMBS UP FROM EXHIBITORS AND BUYERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) 2022 the first industry event to open in person in Asia this year, concluded on a high note with praises from exhibitors and buyers for the busy business atmosphere throughout the special edition show from July 6 to 9.

A total of 10,017 buyers from 94 countries and regions crowded the booths of 192 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions, generating USD 199 million on-site sales at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).



MIFF 2022, 6-9 July – Show Photo. For more information, visit www.miff.com.my

Suppliers and buyers who were unable to travel to Kuala Lumpur did not miss out on the action as they traded via the virtual MIFF Furniverse platform set up in a special lounge in MITEC.

In addition to its reputation as a global top 10 furniture show and the largest in Southeast Asia, MIFF is the largest showcase of Malaysia’s renowned high-quality wood furniture for homes and commercial indoor and outdoor needs.

This year’s show was a hybrid edition after two years of the pandemic disruption, combining the physical trading floor and MIFF Furniverse that was launched in 2020 to link up buyers and suppliers in the absence of a physical event.

The business momentum was driven by the wide range of furniture exhibited, returning visitors and first timer attendees making up 40% of the traffic as retailers sought to diversify their sources after supply uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

“We were optimistic that the outcome would be good but it totally exceeded our expectations. Exhibitors are very happy with the strong orders and the brisk buying attests to the variety and quality of products here. MIFF remains a solid sourcing platform in global furniture commerce, it has proven its resilience and relevance,” said Ms Karen Goi, General Manager of MIFF.

The show will return full scale from March 1- 4 next year spanning 80,000 sqm to host over 500 exhibitors at the same two venues.

Despite the pandemic, the 2022 show has continued to back young talent with its MIFF Furniture Design Competition, Millennials@Design – xOrdinary showcase and the TANGGAM Design Centre by the Malaysian Timber Industry Board which were given space to display their creativeness and ideas.

The Muar Furniture Association (MFA), the country’s most prominent industry group, was elated with the performance.

“This year’s show has opened important opportunities for our manufacturers to talk face-to-face with buyers and hear directly about their market situation. The feedback is very valuable because many of our exporters have not had the chance to go overseas for the two and a half years because of the pandemic,” said Mr Steve Ong, MFA president.

Encik Abu Bakar Yusof, Deputy CEO, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), lauded MIFF for its consistent sales record for the past 26 years. “Both physical and digital platforms are pertinent to advance the industry’s aspiration, and to ensure the industry remains viable, active and innovative. MATRADE, is therefore proud to endorse MIFF as a reputable international exhibition for the furniture industry in Malaysia.”

Buyer Kant Bae, Eco-ID, South Korea: “When I first heard about this fair from a friend, he said that this is the most famous furniture in Malaysia. I was surprised actually to learn that there are two exhibition venues and I found some really good, really interesting furniture makers there at WTC.”

Buyer Daniel Rafaeli, Ottomanson Inc, USA: “Definitely the first time in MIFF, I was very impressed by the amount of good companies and merchandise – designs and quality-wise. I was meeting new companies, knowing what is new and what is going on in the market. Basically, I am able to bring new merchandise back home.”

Buyer Nick Ellis, Direct Products, Australia: “MIFF generally has a really good range of commercial manufacturers of sofas, bedding, which is our target market. It has been gone for two and a half years, so it is certainly time to come back now since everything has opened back up.”

Exhibitor Nick Wee, Director, BSL Furniture Sdn Bhd: “The exhibition performance was better than expected, and there were many enquiries and orders from the visitors. They need large quantities of products to be sold in different furniture stores in their country.”

Exhibitor Yu Liang Hui, Managing Director, Isella Sofa Design: “The timing of this year’s Malaysian International Furniture Fair is just perfect. It not only allows us to finally showcase our new products that we developed and produced during the pandemic, but also benefit us due to the shutdowns in China.”

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia and Malaysia showcasing the widest collection of made-in-Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture and office furniture. Established in 1995, MIFF is now a one-stop sourcing platform with online and offline solutions connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions with 600+ furniture manufacturers and exporters from 12 countries and regions. With various new digital offerings since 2020, it provides trade opportunities and connects the global furniture market all year round. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.