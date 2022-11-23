MIFF 2023 WELCOMES GLOBAL BUYERS FROM 1-4 MARCH FOR ASIA FURNITURE BUYING SEASON

Visitor registration is open to Southeast Asia’s biggest furniture show

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) 2023 is ready to welcome global buyers from March 1-4 with leading Malaysian exporters and manufacturers headlining the show to provide global buyers with fresh opportunities to rebuild their inventory and businesses after Covid-19.



There are no pandemic restrictions for international arrivals as Malaysia had abolished all rules from August 1, 2022 since reopening borders in April.

Visitor registration is now open to the four-day event taking place at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) and Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) on the show website (www.miff.com.my).

Organised by Informa Markets, MIFF remains the most global and largest B2B furniture and furnishings event in Southeast Asia, and well-reputed for its trademark resilience and wide variety of top suppliers and products.

MIFF 2023 will showcase over 500 exhibitors from Malaysia and abroad bringing their latest products and new lines including design trends to suit lifestyles and work space reshaped by the pandemic.

Buyers can network face-to-face with Malaysia’s best-known global suppliers including Poh Huat, Ecomate, Favourite Design, Latitude Tree, Luxury Sleep, Mobilia International, SWS, Oasis and Wegmans.

Widening the product attractions are a host of foreign exhibitors. Confirmed so far are companies from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

“MIFF is very excited to resume its traditional annual cycle, it marks a milestone for international furniture trade and signals our commitment to support the recovery of the global furniture eco-system and future growth. MIFF 2023 will deliver the much-needed opportunities to revitalise businesses and make it a great win-win for exhibitors and buyers,” said MIFF founder and chairman Dato’ Dr Tan Chin Huat.

Frequented by international buyers from as many as 140 countries and regions, MIFF 2023 is expected to again see strong global demand from its large number of regular buyers and new visitors. The first two weeks of visitor registration have already confirmed attendance from 50 countries and regions.

The show is important to buyers seeking to secure a steady supply of stocks in the wake of disrupted supplies caused by lockdowns and cancelled travel. MIFF is also the largest export platform for Malaysia-made furniture, in particular, solid wood furniture, which saw robust export levels in 2020 and 2021.

The positive trade momentum was evident at the special hybrid MIFF 2022 held in July. Over 10,000 buyers from 94 countries and 192 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions made a beeline for the show, being the first in-person furniture to reopen in Asia in two years.

A big draw of MIFF is that it features under one roof the largest showcases of Malaysian solid wood furniture and export quality products from the furniture hub of Muar, and the biggest selection of office furnishings in Southeast Asia.

Highlights in 2023 include:

International Hall for foreign exhibitors

Muar Hall

MIFF Office featuring the biggest collection of office furnishings in the region

designRena lifestyle floor exclusive curated for top Malaysian manufacturers

xOrdinary showcase to highlight the works of Malaysian young designers

MIFF Furniture Design Competition for young talent with the theme “Post Pandemic Workspace Furniture”

Muar Furniture Association, the most prominent industry group in Malaysia and a strategic partner of MIFF, is coordinating the participation of its members from the Furniture City of Malaysia in Muar Hall.

