Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff Announce New Album ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’

Two thirds of Migos, Quavo and Takeoff, have announced a new collaborative album titled Only Built for Infinity Links next month. Set to arrive on Friday, 7th October, the duo have not yet shared a tracklist for the forthcoming record – the title of which references Raekwon‘s 1995 album Only Built for Cuban Linx.

However, news of the album comes after the pair dropped a number of singles together, all of which were notably sans third Migos member Offset amid rumours of a potential split between the trio. ‘Hotel Lobby’ arrived in May under the name Unc & Phew. The Gucci Mane-assisted ‘Us vs. Them’ followed in July, and ‘Big Stunna’, featuring Birdman, dropped last month.

Quavo & Takeoff ft. Birdman – Big Stunna

[embedded content]

The announcement comes after months of rumours that Migos have no more. Following the release of ‘Hotel Lobby’, it was reported that Offset had unfollowed both of Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram.

In June, Migos pulled out of a scheduled performance at the 2022 Governors Ball festival, citing “circumstances out of [their] control.” However, at the time, a representive for the trio denied they had broken up. Quavo and Takeoff have since made live appearances billed as Migos, without Offset present.

Migos’ most recent album as a group was last year’s Culture III. Prior to that, all three members also released solo albums in recent years: Quavo Huncho and and Takeoff’s The Last Rocket both arrived in 2018, with Offset’s Father of 4 following in 2019.