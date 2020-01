Megan Young and Mikael Daez had an intimate wedding ceremony.

Longtime couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young have tied the knot and shared some of their wedding photos on social media today, January 25.

The actor and the Miss World 2013 titleholder have been together for more than eight years before they married.

“Hello to Megan Young-Daez and it’s time for me to get used to Mikael Daez-Young,” Mikael quipped on his post.

Their friends and fans congratulated them online.