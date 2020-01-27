“Mikael Daez reveals story behind his engagement ring to Megan Young”

Newlyeds Mikael Daez and Megan Young chose an unconventional theme for their big day.

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Subic last Saturday, January 25, Mikael Daez shared why his engagement ring to longtime girlfriend Megan Young was not the typical diamond every bride dreams to have.

In his Instagram post last January 26, Mikael shared one of his favorite candid moments from the ceremony.

“January 25, 2020 was the day we celebrated our marriage with friends and family in a place the holds a lot of significance for us. 🙂 it was SO MUCH FUN!!

“Admittedly, we did things in our own way and I think my engagement ring to Bonez is a good example of our non-traditional choices. She said she wanted a rock with the color of an iceberg so there ya go 🤙🏽 buti hindi rainbow hiningi niya, baka nahirapan ako,” the actor said in his post.

Together for nine years before tying the knot, the couple got married first last January 10 in an intimate ceremony in Caleruega then had another celebration on the 25th with their family and friends.