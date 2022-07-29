Mike Abe Reveals Reason Why He Resign as SMNI Reporter

Reporter Mike Abe Gives His Reason Why He Resign From SMNI

Veteran reporter Mike Abe revealed his personal reason why he resign from the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI)

The broadcaster recently become controversial after quitting his SMNI program, “Usaping Bayan,” in the middle of a conversation with Pastor Apollo Carreon Quiboloy. Recall that Abe and Quiboloy had a disagreement over President Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

After his debate with Quiboloy, Abe unexpectedly quit and walkout his own program, shocking the audience. In his broadcast, a furious Quiboloy complains that Abe did not treat him with respect and that he was the first person to be humiliated on television.

Abe made it clear during his live broadcast of MIKE ABE Opinions that he is saying goodbye to the program but that it cannot be viewed as a walkout because he still said goodbye to Quiboloy. Furthermore, he denied dropping the microphone on Quiboloy, which caused the priest to express his disappointment.

“Yung sabi nilang nag-walkout ako, bahala na kayo kung ano ang interpretation niyo doon,” ani Abe. “Nagpaalam ako, nag-sorry ako, nagpasalamat ako, ano na ang susunod don? Ano babalik pa ako don, nagpaalam na ko eh,” he said.

“Diba natural pagkatapos ‘non tatayo ka na at aalis ka na, SOP ‘yun eh. Alangan namang ginawa mo na ang lahat tapos babalik ka pa, titingin ka pa sa camera, ano ako robot,” he added.

He further denied that, throughout the course of his show, he had contradicted the pastor’s viewpoint. But he was adamant that he would not put up with anyone misrepresenting his views.

“Hindi ko siya tinutulan, wala akong ginawa. Nagtanong lang ako tapos ‘ayun… Kasi hindi naman ako papayag na maliin ako, maliin ‘yung opinyon ko,” he said.

“Lahat tayo entitled sa opinyon, ‘yan ang dahilan kung bakit ako umalis. Kasi meron naman akong pagkatao, ba’t naman ako papayag sa harap ng national television na mamaliin ako. Eh pinag-aaralan ko naman ang aking sinasabi. Mahal ko ang trabaho ko, alam ko ang trabaho ko. I know my job,” he added.

