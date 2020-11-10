“Mikee Agustin, Yexel Sebastian welcome first child”

Mikee Augustin and Yexel Sebastian have welcomed their first child.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate and GirlTrends member made the announcement Monday, November 9, by sharing on Instagram a photo of herself with her newborn child.

“Kahit katakot-takot na sakit ang dinanas ko ng two days, worth it lahat anak ng makita kita,” she wrote in the caption. “Mahal na mahal ka naming lahat. Thank You, Lord.”

For his part, Yexel, a toy collector and content creator, shared a video showing their baby, which he captioned, “Salamat po. Lord. @iammikeeagustin, pasensiya ka na nahirapan ka nang sobra.”

It was last September when Mikee and Yexel first confirmed that they were expecting a child.The couple announced the news in their vlog where they pulled a pregnancy prank on their good friend, Vhong Navarro

READ: Former ‘PBB’ housemate Mikee Agustin is pregnant

“Actually, hindi naman talaga si Kuya Vhong ang pina-prank namin kung hindi kayo,” said Yexel.

“Hindi kasi sa amin ganoon kadali na ilabas agad-agad. Kaya kung napapansin niyo kada live namin lagi siyang (Mikee) naka-black,” he went on. “Saka ‘yung pagpupursige natin sa pagbebenta — ‘di ba nagbebenta kami — kasi magkakaroon na kami ng baby. So talagang nag-ipon kami ng pera.”

In their vlog, the two said that despite the current situation all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 is a good year for them because of their child.

“Ngayong 2020 blessing talaga ito sa amin ni Yexel,” said Mikee.

“Siyempre nalulungkot kami para sa mga kababayan nating Filipino pero siyempre hindi naman lahat pare-pareho,” said Yexel. “Gaya ng sa akin, itong 2020 is sobrang blessing sa akin ito. Number 1, ‘yung baby ko paparating at maraming nangyari sa buhay ko ngayong 2020 na mas better kumpara sa 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. Para sa akin the best po ito lalo na may regalo si Lord sa atin.”

Mikee and Yexel have been together for more than seven years.