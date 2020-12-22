“Mikey Bustos celebrates 8th anniversary with partner RJ Garcia: ‘Let’s go help make the world a better place’”

YouTuber Mikey Bustos shares how thankful he is not to hide in the closet anymore.

As one of the original Pinoy YouTubers, Mikey Bustos has been vlogging in the country for over a decade now. The former Canadian Idol contestant has been churning out humorous and nationalistic content and celebrated a milestone by hitting one million followers last year.

The 39-year-old comedian, who also came out as gay last year, recently celebrated his anniversary with non-showbiz boyfriend RJ Garcia last December 21. The couple enjoyed their anniversary last year while vacationing in Los Angeles, California.

On his Instagram account, Mikey wrote, “It’s an awesome day! Happy 8th year anniversary to my gorgeous King. Let’s go help make the world a better place, @appleboyrj! We have much work to do! 🤴 ️

PS – Wish I had a picture of both of us from 8 yrs ago to post (we were such kids lol), but back then we were hiding and took no photos together in fear that they would be leaked #closetedproblems. Thank God we don’t need to do that anymore and can live life the way every human being should live life – authentic and free forever! ”

On his own Instagram account, Mikey’s partner RJ wrote, “December 21 holds a lot of amazing astrological phenomena which makes me think that our paths are meant to cross, like it was somehow written in the stars.

“Throwing back a bit to 2012 when it was predicted to be the end of the world (Mayan Apocalypse), the stars aligned above Mandaluyong at 10:00 pm on December 21, but contrary to the anticipated ending, something wonderful sprung, a partnership that went beyond business.

“This year, as Mikey and I celebrate our 8th Anniversary, a great conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn is about to happen today, a rare phenomenon believed by some to be synonymous to the ‘Star of Bethlehem’.

“This might not be a big of a deal for some, but events like this are meant to be celebrated especially now that the world has been put to a halt by situations beyond our control.

“2020 may have been dimmed by some unexpected things natural or otherwise, but having Mikey reminds me that it’s only during the darkest of times that we find light in each other…like the stars twinkling against the black of night.

“Praying for a healthier and happier partnership now and for years to come.

“Happy 8th Anniversary!♥ @mikey_bustos