“Mikey Bustos celebrates seventh anniversary with partner RJ Garcia”
After coming out this year, YouTuber Mikey Bustos and partner RJ Garcia celebrate their seventh year as a couple while vacationing in LA.
After finally coming out as a couple earlier this year, YouTuber Mikey Bustos and partner RJ Garcia have been busy doing a lot of traveling as well as building their dream farm home in Cavite. This month, as the couple celebrates their anniversary publicly for the very first time. RJ posts a touching recap for his partner of seven years on his Instagram account.
He wrote:
“2019 is certainly a year of many firsts for Mikey and I.
Our usual rollercoaster kind of relationship has taken some extra twists and turns that made our 6th year even more magical!
Coming out on Easter undoubtedly made a mark. Never had it crossed our minds that doing such can be so liberating!
Now we are able to do things freely out in the open. From organizing Mikey’s birthday and celebrating it as a couple for the first time, to joining pride march and parade as newbies, everything went on as smoothly as it could have been.
Travelling has surely reached new heights as it turned out to be more enjoyable, especially with someone you adore. Crossing something off of our bucket list has become more exciting and exchanging ideas while on a trip is something truly worth sharing.
Both of our fashion statements have evolved in a short span of time. I must say that we have become more playful and more open to trying new things. Dressing up has never been so much fun!
Big achievements and acquisitions have likewise graced our 2019. Months following our big reveal, blessings begun pouring in. We are absolutely #blessed with positive karma!
As we drink a toast to our 7th year tomorrow, may we be persistent in blessing each other, as well as those who continue to love, accept and support us in this meaningful journey.
Cheers to 7 years! 12.21.19 “