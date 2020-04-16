“Mikhail Red confirms ‘Eerie’ prequel”

A prequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror film “Eerie” is in the works, its director, Mikhail Red, said.

The acclaimed filmmaker made the announcement on Wednesday, April 15, during the live stream of #KuwentuhanLang, a fundraiser that aims to help workers in the film industry whose livelihood have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Although stuck at home due to the enhanced community quarantine declared in Luzon to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mikhail and his team have been able to hold meetings to work on the story of the project.

His cousin, Rae Red, is returning as one of the screenwriters, along with Hyro Aguinaldo.

“Eerie” revolves on the story of a student whose unexpected and gruesome death threatens the existence of an old Catholic school for

girls.

It starred Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos-Concio.