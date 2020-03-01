Milan Ring Announces 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 1, 2020

Sydney based R&B multi-hyphenate Milan Ring has announced a run of 2020 headline shows around the country in support of her new single ‘Switch Off’.

‘Switch Off’, according to Ring, is about looking inward so you can find moments of solitude despite the chaos and the noise that goes on around you.

“‘Switch Off’ is a meditation on finding space and beauty within,” she said in a press statement.

“It’s about fanning away the outside noise and societal pressures that we are constantly bombarded with, to connect with something deeper.”

The song was written with The Social Experiment in Los Angeles, who have famously worked with Chance The Rapper, SZA, Vic Mensa and Francis And The Lights just to name a few.

Milan Ring’s ‘Switch Off’ tour will be taking place throughout April, and hitting dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Watch the ‘Switch Off’ music video, and check out all tour info, below.

[embedded content]

Milan Ring 2020 National Tour

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 17th April

The Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 18th April

Rocket Bar, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 24th April

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 25th April

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website