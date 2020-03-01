Milan Ring Announces 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 1, 2020
Sydney based R&B multi-hyphenate Milan Ring has announced a run of 2020 headline shows around the country in support of her new single ‘Switch Off’.
‘Switch Off’, according to Ring, is about looking inward so you can find moments of solitude despite the chaos and the noise that goes on around you.
“‘Switch Off’ is a meditation on finding space and beauty within,” she said in a press statement.
“It’s about fanning away the outside noise and societal pressures that we are constantly bombarded with, to connect with something deeper.”
The song was written with The Social Experiment in Los Angeles, who have famously worked with Chance The Rapper, SZA, Vic Mensa and Francis And The Lights just to name a few.
Milan Ring’s ‘Switch Off’ tour will be taking place throughout April, and hitting dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.
Watch the ‘Switch Off’ music video, and check out all tour info, below.
[embedded content]
Milan Ring 2020 National Tour
Tickets on sale now
Friday, 17th April
The Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 18th April
Rocket Bar, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 24th April
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 25th April
Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website