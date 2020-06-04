Milano Colori Launches Next Generation Sprays, Gels and Napkins From an Industry Consortium Against Corona, all With Polygiene ViralOff

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — By combining traditional sanitizers with new technology, including Polygiene’s ViralOff®, hand gels, sanitary napkins and sprays both for objects and rooms will provide both short- term and long-term effects against viruses and bacteria.

The resulting new products will be sold under the Milano Colori brand. They will be sold by Milano Colori in Italy and Quimidroga internationally. Pending appropriate approvals and filings, the products are to launch in about three weeks. ViralOff will be exclusive in these types of products against a minimum order value over two years of 3.2 MEUR (33.3 MSEK).

The initiative started at the Tavazzani product development studio which, during the lockdown, contacted all the companies involved to combine their skills and capabilities to produce and distribute products and materials with technology to protect life during and after the pandemic. David Odicini, managing Director at Grafenix, as well as the Regenesis labs and Polygiene joined forces and were driving in setting up this complex cooperation.

“Italy was hit early, hard and heavy by Covid”, says Lisa Tavazzini from the Tavazzini studio. “We had to act and there were many great technologies that could be used, but they needed to be combined and coordinated.” “These products will really make a difference, protecting objects over time, without constant washing and handling” says the commercial director of Milano Colori, Edris Giunta.

Quimidroga, with a turnover of around MEUR 900 is a Spanish chemical supplier to various industries internationally. Milano Colori is a leader in the Italian raw materials and special chemicals market. The Tavazzani studio in collaboration with Grafenix and Regenesis labs led the development, selecting the best available technologies in the chemical industries to make this next-generation range for pharmacies, healthcare, hospitals as well as packaging for tissues and surgical materials. There are other technology partners involved as well in various ways.

The president of the Italian chemistry association, ASSICC, Marco Coldani, also serving as the Managing Director of Quimidroga, was central in the decision for the alliance to work with Polygiene. He says “Polygiene’s ViralOff is a gamechanger. Everyone knows to wash hands and to use sanitizing gels. But now we can sanitize both for the short and the long term.”

“We were of course more than flattered to be selected by this constellation of leading companies,” says Ulrika Bjork, CEO of Polygiene. “We see that ViralOff boosts the efficacy of these products and we are proud to contribute in solving the ongoing crisis and to prevent this from happening again, as far as we can by using our technology.”

Polygiene and Milano Colori will be back with product details later, as approvals and launches are imminent.

ViralOff is not intended to prevent disease, it is used for the protection of the treated product. The product is available in most markets, but approval for use with anti-viral claims, by the US FDA and US EPA, is pending.

This information is information that Polygiene AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 09.20 CET on June 4, 2020.

