Mildlife, 30/70, And More Are Playing A Free Prahran Square Block Party

The likes of Mildlife, 30/70, Emma Volard, and more will be playing a free outdoor concert in Melbourne next month, lining up as part of the newly-announced Prahran Square Block Party. Taking place on Sunday, 20th November, the event is being held as part of the ongoing On The Road Again initiative from the Victorian state Government.

A family-friendly event with a focus on supporting local musicians, the LGBTIQ+ community, female artists, First Nations talent, and other diverse cultures within the live music industry, the Prahran Square Block Party looks to draw crowds back to the inner-city while showcasing the eclectic music made by Victorian creatives.

Mildlife – ‘Automatic’

[embedded content]

The lineup for the event sees psychedelic jazz fusion group Mildlife joined by fellow future-jazz outfit 30/70, who appear alongside soul artist Emma Volard, and Noongar woman and triple j Unearthed NIMAs winner BUMPY. The event will also be hosted throughout the day by DJ Adriana.

Alongside the already-announced lineup, the event will begin by a performance of contemporary Indigenous dance, story and culture. Dubbed Petyan To Ballambar, it’s the newest production from Amos Roach & Murrundaya Yepengna Dancers and Orchestra, and will celebrate the Six Seasons of Gariwerd through traditional song and dance.

Date & Venue

Sunday, 20th November – Prahran Square, Prahran, VIC

