Milestones Management and Consultants Embraces Enterprise Mobility to Enhance Customer Engagement by partnering with HokuApps

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore’s Milestones Management and Consultants work with financial service providers to expand their customer base through a variety of marketing tools and strategies. Recognizing the rapid growth of mobile technology, Milestones Management wanted to develop a custom app that could give its clients a fresh new tactic to gain new clients and keep their current customers satisfied with a value-added approach. Rather than going the traditional way, Milestones wanted to embrace digital transformation. To enhance customer engagement and gain a competitive advantage, they partnered with Singapore-based HokuApps , a global player in next-generation enterprise mobility services, to create the software platform called MSTAR.

The Milestones MSTAR mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices. It rewards users with valuable discounts at local retailers when they sign up for seminars such as retirement planning, life insurance, and other areas of personal finance. The app serves as a direct connection to Milestones’ customer base for alerting them of upcoming events, both physical and virtual. With each registration and attendance, users collect stamps and points that can be redeemed, with dozens of different goods and services such as restaurants, hair salons, and more. It also enables them to avail app-exclusive deals and offers from various merchants. The app also includes financial calculators like Retirement calculator, Financial Goal calculator, and Child Education fund calculator using which, the users can gain insights to define their monetary goals without stepping out of their homes.

“We love the versatility that MSTAR gives us and our clients,” said Frences Chan, Project Executive for Milestones Management and Consultants. “It’s a creative and fun way to reach young professionals and other frequent mobile users. The number of smartphone owners has grown exponentially over the past decade so evolving with new technology is a ‘must’ for any marketing firm and HokuApps has enabled us to keep pace.”

“Milestones has been great to work for,” said Nand Kapoor, Director of HokuApps. “We’ve enjoyed their passion for putting clients first and for their ongoing creative spirit. We look forward to a long relationship and helping to bring many more of their ideas from the first brainstorm to the first download.”

About HokuApps