Miley Cyrus And Lil Nas X Are Playing A Bushfire Relief Concert In Melbourne Next Month

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 24, 2020

Miley Cyrus will headline a bushfire relief charity concert in Melbourne on Friday, 13th March at Lakeside Stadium, on a bill that also includes viral rap sensation (and Billy Ray Cyrus collaborator) Lil Nas X, Aussie pop legends The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be contributed to two charities working to restore forests, wildlife and communities that have been affected by the Australian bushfire crisis – the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund and The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

The concert is part of the upcoming World Tour event series – a “new multi-artist, multi-genre event and content series launching in Melbourne.” It’s taking place alongside this year’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, with Robbie Williams performing a seperate concert at Lakeside Stadium the following evening.

Tickets for the bushfire relief concert go on sale via Ticketek tomorrow, Tuesday 25th February at 2pm.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert

Miley Cyrus

Lil Nas X

The Veronicas

Seb Fontaine

Friday, 13th March

Lakeside Stadium, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek