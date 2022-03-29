Miley Cyrus Announces Live Album ‘Attention: Miley Live’

Miley Cyrus will release her first ever live album this Friday, 1st April. The album, titled Attention: Miley Live, consists of songs recorded at LA’s Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, 12th February 2022. The show was part of the Super Bowl LVI Music Fest in LA. Cyrus co-headlined alongside Green Day.
Cyrus provided some background info on Attention in an Instagram post. “My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!” she wrote. “This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created!”
The album includes a few previously unreleased songs, including the title track and ‘You’, which Cyrus first performed on New Year’s Eve. Listen to ‘We Can’t Stop x Where Is My Mind?’ below.
Cyrus further explained her rationale: “I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn’t be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn’t make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU.”
Miley Cyrus – Attention: Miley Live
- ATTENTION
- We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?
- Plastic Hearts
- Heart of Glass
- 4×4
- (SMS) Bangerz
- Dooo It!
- 23
- Never Be Me
- Maybe
- 7 Things
- Bang Bang X See You Again
- Jolene
- High
- You
- Like a Prayer
- Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)
- The Climb
- Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U
- Party In The USA
