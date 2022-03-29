Miley Cyrus Announces Live Album ‘Attention: Miley Live’

Miley Cyrus will release her first ever live album this Friday, 1st April. The album, titled Attention: Miley Live, consists of songs recorded at LA’s Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, 12th February 2022. The show was part of the Super Bowl LVI Music Fest in LA. Cyrus co-headlined alongside Green Day.

Cyrus provided some background info on Attention in an Instagram post. “My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!” she wrote. “This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created!”

The album includes a few previously unreleased songs, including the title track and ‘You’, which Cyrus first performed on New Year’s Eve. Listen to ‘We Can’t Stop x Where Is My Mind?’ below.

Cyrus further explained her rationale: “I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn’t be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn’t make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU.”

Miley Cyrus – Attention: Miley Live

ATTENTION We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind? Plastic Hearts Heart of Glass 4×4 (SMS) Bangerz Dooo It! 23 Never Be Me Maybe 7 Things Bang Bang X See You Again Jolene High You Like a Prayer Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) The Climb Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U Party In The USA

[embedded content]