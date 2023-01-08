Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus has announced the arrival of a new album, Endless Summer Vacation. Her eighth studio album, the record will be released on 10th March.

The album itself will be preceded by the release of a new single, ‘Flowers’, which will arrive on 13th January. Teasers for the new single were broadcast as part of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which saw Cyrus joined by the likes of Dolly Parton, Sia, and David Byrne to ring in the new year.

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ (Teaser)

[embedded content]

Described as a “love letter to L.A”, the record will reportedly see Cyrus continuing her personal journey towards greater emotional strength. News of her new album was first teased back in October, with Billboard pointing out that some of the aesthetics used by Cyrus at the time were ostensibly inspired by “the days of 1970s disco and its Studio 54 heyday”.

Cyrus’ last album, Plastic Hearts, was released in November 2020 and featured a notable genre shift, with strong focus on synth-pop and glam-rock. Previously, Cyrus had ventured into country-rock with 2017’s Younger Now.

In early 2020, Cyrus had been scheduled to appear in Australia for a one-off charity show in support of the bushfire crisis. Due to the COVID pandemic, her first visit to Australia since 2014 was cancelled, with no plans for a return outlined as yet.

Further Reading

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Lead ARIA’s 2022 Year-End Charts

Miley Cyrus Suffers Mid-Set Panic Attack At US Festival Summerfest

Watch Metallica And Miley Cyrus Link Up To Perform ‘Nothing Else Matters’