Miley Cyrus Covered ‘Zombie’ & The Cranberries Called It “One Of The Finest”

2020 has become the year when the world realised that Miley Cyrus might be the best covers artist on the planet, and her latest foray is one of the history’s most untouchable songs – The Cranberries‘ ‘Zombie’.

Performing a searing version of the song for Save Our Stages fest from Whisky A Go Go in California, it might be the heaviest we’ve seen Cyrus go in her long career – her raspy voice fitting the anger of the song splendidly.

Earlier today, Cyrus received the ultimate tick of approval from The Cranberries themselves. Posting the cover to Twitter, the legendary Irish band shared their love.

“We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of Zombie…” the band wrote, before calling it “one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard.”

The band also said that the legendary late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan “would be very impressed.”

Watch the stunning cover, and view the band’s tweet, below.

