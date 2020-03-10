Miley Cyrus Has Cancelled Her Appearance At Australian Bushfire Relief Show

NewsWritten by Nastassia Baroni on March 10, 2020

Miley Cyrus has announced that she will no longer be travelling to Melbourne this week for a bushfire relief charity concert, scheduled to be held this Friday, 13th March at Lakeside Stadium.

Taking to Twitter today, Cyrus said her cancellation was in response to “the current global health crisis”.

“Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show,” reads her statement.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”

Cyrus was billed alongside Lil Nas X, Aussie pop legends The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

More on this as it develops.