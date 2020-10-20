Miley Cyrus Has Revealed She’s Working On A Metallica Covers Album

Miley Cyrus has been popping up in headlines lately for taking other artists’ songs and making them her own. In recent months, she’s given her spin on the likes of ‘Zombie’ by the Cranberries, ‘Gimme More’ by Britney Spears and Blondie’s iconic ‘Heart of Glass’, among others.

Now, Cyrus has confirmed that she’s currently in the studio at work on an album of Metallica covers. In a new conversation between herself and fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview Magazine, Cyrus revealed, “We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that.”

“We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this [the coronavirus pandemic],” Cyrus added. “At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

The news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given Cyrus has previously cited the metal legends as one of the influences behind her forthcoming new album. Plus, for her performance at Glastonbury last year, the pop star covered their classic ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus cited Iggy Pop as an influence, saying that when people ask her who she studies for her onstage movement, she always cites the Stooges bandleader.

Cyrus’ last material of her own arrived back in August, when she dropped the new wave-tinged banger ‘Midnight Sky’.

