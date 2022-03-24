Miley Cyrus’ Plane Struck By Lightning In South America

Miley Cyrus was travelling from the Colombian city of Bogotá to perform at a festival in the Paraguayan capital, Asunción, when her plane got caught in an electrical storm. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing and the Asunción gig was cancelled, but Cyrus escaped unscathed.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.”

Miley Cyrus performed in Bogotá on Monday, 21st March and was due to headline the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay on Wednesday. However, the festival was ultimately cancelled due to the weather. Cyrus’ Instagram post includes a video of the lightning strikes through the plane window as well as an image of the plane’s damaged wing post-landing.

Cyrus is travelling South America with the Lollapalooza Festival. She’s appeared at Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Chile and will co-headline day two of Lollapalooza Brasil this Saturday (26th March) alongside A$AP Rocky, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Alessia Cara, A Day to Remember and more.

Cyrus’ latest album, Plastic Hearts, came out in November 2020 and featured the single ‘Prisoner’ (feat. Dua Lipa).

[embedded content]