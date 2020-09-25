Military claims key victory vs Abu Sayyaf without firing a shot

ZAMBOANGA CITY—The military had declared a major victory against the homegrown terror group Abu Sayyaf without firing any shot.

Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Sulu, said eight followers of Abu Sayyaf leader Abduljihad “Idang” Susukan had surrendered to Col. Antonio Bautista Jr., commander of the Army’s 1101st Brigade, on Wednesday (Sept. 23).

He identified the eight Abu Sayyaf men as Abdul Jihili, 28, Abu Yusop, 38, Sahira Sahibul, 28, Ali Jumsa, 38, Piedo Jumahari, 54, Mujib Jainal, 48, Abdul Abubakar, 34, and Ila Abbas, 47.

They came from the Sulu towns of Patikul, Indanan, Parang and Maimbung.

“The group of Idang Susukan had been decimated due to the surrender of these eight members,” Gonzales said.

Susukan was involved in high-profile crimes that targeted Filipinos and Malaysians.

He is facing dozens of charges for kidnapping, murder, frustrated murder, and serious illegal detention.

He reportedly surrendered to Moro National Liberation Front founder Nur Misuari last April, and was flown to Davao City in August. There, Susukan was eventually arrested, flown to Manila and now in police custody.

Gonzales said the eight Abu Sayyaf men are being processed for social integration “to make them productive citizens of Sulu, and be part of the peace-building effort.”

