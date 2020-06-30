Military disputes police account of ‘misencounter’ in Jolo

MILITARY officials are disputing the police’s version of the shooting of four soldiers in Jolo, Sulu on Monday afternoon.

An “enraged” Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, chief of the Philippine Army, on Tuesday maintained that the four soldiers properly introduced themselves to policemen who flagged them down at a checkpoint in Barangay Walled City.

The soldiers were identified as Maj. Marvin Indamog; Capt. Irwin Managuelod; Sgt. Eric Velasco; and Cpl. Abdal Asula. Indamog and Managuelod both graduated at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Indamog was the commanding officer of the 9th intelligence service unit.

All four belonged to a military intelligence team and were tasked to pursue the Abu Sayyaf and other terrorists as ordered by the leadership of the Army’s Sulu-based 11th Infantry Division.

“They (the soldiers) were flagged down by personnel of Jolo Municipal Police Station who were manning a checkpoint in Jolo town proper,” Gapay said in a statement. “Even properly identifying themselves, the police personnel approached and fired upon them for still unknown reasons.”

Gapay demanded a “full-blown investigation [to] be conducted on the death of four soldiers in the hands of PNP forces.”

The incident took place past 2 p.m. at Barangay Walled City. The soldiers were on board a Gray Montero SUV.

A police spot report said the four soldiers were “unidentified male suspects” and claimed that they fired first after “escaping”. This prompted police to retaliate and cited “defense” as their reason for gunning down the soldiers.

On the military side, the soldiers were flagged down at a checkpoint. After that, one of the soldiers aboard the vehicle alighted and introduced himself as a member of the Armed Forces.

Upon reaching the police outpost, the soldiers parked in front of the Jolo fire station, a few meters away from the precinct where they were gunned down.

Contradicting details prompted both sides to bring in the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the incident, which the Philippine National Police (PNP) called a “misencounter”.

“The soldiers were on a mission to identify the location of known terrorists in the area. Based on eyewitness accounts, no altercation transpired between the two parties nor was there any provocation on the part of Army personnel to warrant such carnage,” Gapay said.

He also denied reports on the ground that the killing was part of a drug operation, noting that “no agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are involved and this is not an anti-drug operation.”

‘No exchange of fire’

The military echoed Gapay’s position, noting that there was no “exchange of fire,” contrary to the police account.

“If you will see, based on the images we got, the soldier was near the vehicle while the other one is still inside. Initial information we got was that [some of] the soldiers were fired upon while they remained inside the vehicle except for Maj. Indamog who alighted from the vehicle to speak with the police [assigned at the checkpoint],” Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said in an interview over CNN Philippines.

Arevalo was referring to the time when the soldiers, aboard the Montero SUV, were directed to go to the Jolo Municipal Police Station, forming a convoy with the policemen.

The military drafted its spot report narrating the sequence of events leading to the incident, which will be sent to the NBI for an independent investigation.

“We assure our soldiers and their family members that we would like to get to the bottom of this,” he said.