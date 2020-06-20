Military foils plot to bomb Basilan village

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines — The military has foiled a plot to bomb a village in a town in Basilan province on Friday, which happens to be the 159th birth anniversary of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

Maj. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, commander of Joint Task Force Basilan, said three unexploded 60-mm mortar shells were used to make an improvised bomb planted in Barangay Bohe Pahu of Ungkaya Pukan town in Basilan.

Reyeg said the mortar rounds had attached wires, an improvised blasting cap, and a handheld radio converted into a remote control switch.

The improvised bomb was recovered at around 11:30 a.m. by military troops who were alerted by the villagers.

Reyeg attributed the bomb plot to the remnants of the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan, especially the faction led by Furuji Indama.

“Since they are having difficulty in launching large scale harassment, they resort to these methods of attack,” Reyeg said.

“We are extending our appreciation to the people of Basilan. Truly, the participation of the populace is very vital in our efforts against the local terrorist group and other lawless elements,” Reyeg added.

The village of Bohe Pahu hosts the main headquarters of the 18th Infantry Battalion, several primary schools, stores and a madrasah, which is an Islamic school.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, called for “more vigilance.”

“Let us continue to help one another to prevent the terrorists from sowing terror in the communities,” Sobejana said.

Reyeg said they are aware the bandits had been planning to terrorize some areas in Basilan, like the cities of Isabela and Lamitan.

“Although the group is weakened here, but they could still create havoc and fear,” Reyeg said.

On July 31, 2018, 10 people were killed and nine were wounded in a car bombing carried out by a Morrocan, who was also reportedly killed in the blast, using fertilizer as the main ingredient in the bomb.

