Military reservist shot dead inside home in Caloocan

MANILA, Philippines — A reservist of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was shot dead inside his residence in Caloocan on Tuesday afternoon, police said Wednesday.

A report from Caloocan police chief Colonel Dario Menor identified the victim as Alfredo Orpeza, 70, a resident of Barangay Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Initial investigation showed that Orpeza was attending to his sari-sari store in their home at 3:30 p.m. when two men riding a motorcycle stopped in front of him and shot him in the face.

Orpeza died on the spot while the suspects headed towards Langit Road and fled, police said.

A barangay official near the area reported the incident to the Caloocan police. Police officers are now trackinf down the gunman and his companion.

Recovered from the crime scene was a spent .45 caliber shell. Orpeza’s body was transferred to the Jara Funeral Homes, police said.

One of the witnesses, a nearby vendor, said two men wearing black ponchos stopped by the store. After a few minutes, she heard a gunshot and she rushed inside her house to hide.

Police said the motive behind the shooting is still being determined.

