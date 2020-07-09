Military says gunmen in attack on Misamis Occidental cops linked to unidentified politician

ISABELA CITY, Basilan—The armed men who attacked policemen at a quarantine checkpoint in Concepcion town, Misamis Occidental province are being linked to a former politician, who has not been named.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, head of the military’s Western Mindanao Command, said a report from the field said the gunmen were armed followers of a former town councilor.

Sobejana said at least 10 armed men fired at policemen as they were setting up a checkpoint around 8 a.m.

Gunfight erupted, wounding four policemen who are now in stable condition in a hospital in Ozamiz City.

The wounded policemen were Corporals Marvin Intong and Leo Gumisad, SSgt. Larry Millan and Patrolwoman Richel Tanola.

Sobejana said the military was helping determine the motive for the attack.

TSB

