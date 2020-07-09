Military says gunmen in attack on Misamis Occidental cops linked to unidentified politician

ISABELA CITY, Basilan—The armed men who attacked policemen at a quarantine checkpoint in Concepcion town, Misamis Occidental province are being linked to a former politician, who has not been named.
Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, head of the military’s Western Mindanao Command, said a report from the field said the gunmen were armed followers of a former town councilor.
Sobejana said at least 10 armed men fired at policemen as they were setting up a checkpoint around 8 a.m.
Gunfight erupted, wounding four policemen who are now in stable condition in a hospital in Ozamiz City.
FEATURED STORIES
The wounded policemen were Corporals Marvin Intong and Leo Gumisad, SSgt. Larry Millan and Patrolwoman Richel Tanola.
Sobejana said the military was helping determine the motive for the attack.
TSB
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.