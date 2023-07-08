Milk tea shop owner in QC arrested for abuse, illegal firearm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Saturday said a 34-year-old man in Quezon City was arrested for threatening three minors and having an illegal firearm.

QCPD identified the suspect as Jose Monsior Agustin Ramos, 34, owner of Papa Pearl Milk Tea shop located at Lilac Dahlia in Barangay Greater Fairview in Quezon City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when the three 16-year-old victims were playing billiards at Ramos’ milk tea shop.

“While playing billiards, said minors decided to buy milk tea at the adjacent milk tea shop. [The] suspect got irked and confronted them with offensive and unsavory words,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel and Station Commander of Fairview Police Station 5 Elizabeth Jasmin in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

Jasmin also reported that Ramos, after confronting the minors, immediately went to get his Glock air pistol, showed it to the victims and threatened them with it.

“Out of fear, the minors reported the incident to their parents who immediately sought the assistance of Police Station 5, [resulting in] the arrest of [Ramos],” Jasmin said, adding that one Glock air pistol was recovered from his possession.

According to QCPD, Ramos will be charged for violating two laws: Republic Act 7610, otherwise known as the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act as well as Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

RELATED STORIES:

Cops nab three men in Las Piñas City for illegal possession of firearm, ‘shabu’

Man faces raps for verbal, emotional abuse of former live-in partner

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>