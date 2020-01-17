Milky Chance Perform Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ For Like A Version

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 17, 2020

German folk rockers, Milky Chance have taken on their third Like a Version for triple j. Having performed Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ and Nelly Furtado’s ‘I’m Like A Bird’ previously, we can’t decide whether the four-piece covering Tones and I is a surprise or not.

Milky Chance’s Clemens Rehbein has these incredibly unique vocals. So it’s a bold choice to cover Tones and I, some of the most unique Australian vocals.

They gave us their rendition of ‘Dance Monkey’. They don’t stray that much from the original, but it does sound like their own, given it has that distinct Milky Chance sound. The song combines that classic Milky percussion with these soft whirling beats for a pretty cool sound.

Milky Chance also performed their own catchy AF single, ‘The Game’.

Watch both their original performance and their ‘Dance Monkey’ Like a Version below.

The ‘Chance boys were in the country for Falls Festival, where they also played a couple of sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne.

