Milu Labs Wins Major Female-Focused Tech Competition in Thailand

BANGKOK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Milu Labs, an innovative biotech company focused exclusively on women’s health, has won 1st place in the She Loves Tech Thailand startup competition.



Milu Labs – Winner of She Loves Tech Thailand

She Loves Tech is the world’s largest startup competition for women and technology. The competition occurs in more than 30 countries and is co-hosted in Thailand by Gobi Partners, a Pan-Asian venture capital firm with over US$1.1 billion in assets under management. Winners of the She Loves Tech competition have gone on to raise over US$100 million in capital.

Mr. Matthew G. Badalucco, Co-Founder and CFO of Milu Labs, commented on the victory by stating the following: “We at Milu Labs are thrilled to be selected as the Thailand winner of She Loves Tech. We are very happy to be recognized as leaders in improving the lives of women by increasing the standard of care of maternal and perinatal health.”

Paul Ark, currently at Gobi Partners and formerly the Managing Director of SCB Digital Ventures, was Matthew’s mentor during the competition.

Milu Labs is a global biotech company that builds, researches, and markets cutting-edge technologies solely focused on improving women’s health. The company focuses on the most sophisticated technologies and is collaborating with experts at the most elite academic institutions, including Harvard Medical School and Johns Hopkins Medical School, to develop exciting biotech and diagnostic technologies.

Milu’s first product is an advanced preterm birth diagnostic test that can accurately detect the likelihood that a mother will give birth too soon. Preterm birth is a major global health crisis: according to the World Health Organization (WHO), preterm birth is the leading underlying cause of death of all children 5 years old and younger. Globally, 10% of births are preterm. Thailand’s rate is above the global average at 12%.

Winners of each country-level She Loves Tech competition will then compete in Beijing next month for the title of global champion.

