Mimaropa has new COVID-19 patient

CITY OF CALAPAN –– One new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case was reported in the region of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan (Mimaropa) on Friday morning.

The new case, which was traced to Oriental Mindoro, brings the total number of cases in region to 35, according to a Facebook post by the Department of Health (DOH) Mimaropa Center for Health Development.

The new COVID-19 patient is 34 years old and has no travel history, the DOH said in its post.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

