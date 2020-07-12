“Mimiyuuuh on buying a home for his family at 23: ‘Sobrang amazed ako’”

Mimiyuuuh says he feels amazed that he was able to purchase a house for his family from doing vlogs on YouTube.

At 23, vlogger and influencer Mimiyuuuh still couldn’t believe he has managed to purchase a new house for his family.

In an exclusive interview for Lazada’s Mid-Year Super Sale, Mimiyuuuh shared how surreal it feels for him to buy his family a new home from making videos on YouTube.

“Hindi po talaga,” he told PUSH , answering a question whether or not he ever expected to fulfill such a dream from being a content creator. He added: “Akala ko nga po mga nasa 30s pa ko makakabili ng bahay tapos ayun po, sobrang amazed ako na makakabili na po ako ng bahay for my family.”

Mimiyuuuh, who first shared in a YouTube vlog his plans to move into a new house, revealed that he and his family are now just waiting for the turn over of his new humble abode.

[embedded content]

He said: “Nakahanap na po kami. Yehey! On-going na po yung pagpa-process niya!”

Meanwhile, Mimiyuuuh shared his realizations during the quarantine, saying: “Buti nga po ngayon pwede na pong lumabas kahit papaano. Noong bawal pa po lumabas sabi nga ni Ate Kim Chiu, medyo nahirapan po ako mag-adjust.”

He added: “Sa pag-stay ko po sa bahay nang matagal, na-realize ko po na live life to the fullest kasi hindi niyo na po talaga alam ang mangyayari sa susunod na araw. Dapat po pala, nag travel ako nang nag travel. Dapat pala niyakap ko at bineso ko ng bonggang-bongga yung mga tao!”

Mimiyuuuh also talked about the latest purchase he made online for which he described as something that made him “feel fresh.”

“Meron po akong binili na smoothie blender. Nahilig po ako sa paggawa ng fuit smoothie ngayon! Hahaha! Pangpa-fresh ganun po,” he said.

On why he thinks people deserve to splurge on online shopping, he stated: “Super excited po kasi after staying at home na napakatagal ay deserve na deserve po talaga natin ang mag-bounce back and continue our lives!”

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame in 2019 after his “Dalagang Pilipina” video went viral on social media. Since then, he has snagged various endorsement deals that skyrocketed him to becoming one of the country’s top social media influencers.