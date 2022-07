MIMS is the Editorial Contents Provider for Singapore’s NDF Initiativethumbnail.jpg

MIMS Group, a subsidiary of SMS Co. Ltd. (TYO 2175), has been offering diverse expertise for over 50 years in 17 countries and regions in Asia, Oceania and the Middle East with a focus on providing marketing support services to pharmaceutical companies, clinical decision support tools integrated in healthcare institutions as well as services to empower healthcare professionals in their daily operations. MIMS marketing platform services is spread across 10 countries mainly in South East Asia and has over 2.5 million healthcare professionals registered on the our online platform ( www.mims.com), with drug directory services, medical communications, as well as media platform businesses.

MIMS has offices in the following countries & regions:

Singapore (Headquarters), Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR (China), Indonesia, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan (China), Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit

https://corporate.mims.com