Mindanao NGO, strained by quakes, storm relief effort, still gives for Taal eruption victims

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—-A nongovernment organization based here has donated facial masks to people exposed to hazardous ash spit out by Taal volcano since Sunday (Jan. 12).

Disaster Aid International, which provides disaster preparedness and response services in the Visayas and Mindanao, agreed to bring 3,000 facial masks brought to areas hit by ash fall and sediment eruption.

Charito Manlupig, head of the NGO Balay Mindanaw Foundation Inc (BMFI), said the masks had been kept at the BFMI warehouse here.

The masks are industrial grade which can protect against moderate volumes of dust and also solid and liquid aerosols.

Manlupig said the series of disasters that struck different parts of the country—quakes in Mindanao, Typhoon Ursula in the Visayas and now the Taal volcano eruption—is straining BFMI’s resources.

“We cannot help but feel helpless in responding,” Manlupig said.

But she said she hoped the BFMI’s “modest contribution” of 3,000 facial masks “could somehow ease the difficulties” of people suffering from the effects of the Taal eruption.

