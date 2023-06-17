Mindanao soldiers pay tribute to ex-Sen. Rodolfo Biazon

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte, Philippines — Soldiers in Mindanao paid tribute to the late Sen. Rodolfo Biazon whom they described as “one of the preeminent” chiefs of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Biazon died on Independence Day after a bout with pneumonia and lung cancer. He was 88. He was AFP chief in 1991. After bowing out of the uniformed service, he entered politics, winning a Senate seat in 1992.

“As a military officer and statesman, he was one of the truest and most dedicated public servants that the Philippines have ever had,” Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the AFP Western Mindanao Command based in Zamboanga City, said in a statement.

“While we commemorate Philippine independence, we lost a great defender of our country’s democracy. The men and women of Westmincom are one with the nation in mourning his demise,” Galido added.

Biazon had defended the then-fledgling government of President Corazon Aquino against military coups that aimed to topple her from power.

Galido said that Biazon “will always be an inspiring image of bravery and compassion…”

“His service to the country and people will never be forgotten,” Galido added.

Biazon is set to be buried on June 20, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

