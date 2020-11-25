“‘Mindanao’ starring Judy Ann Santos is PH entry to 93rd Oscars”

‘Mindanao’ is the Philippines’ official entry to the International Feature Film category of the 93rd Academy Awards.

This was confirmed by Film Academy of the Philippines director general Vivian Velez through a post on the organization’s Facebook page Tuesday, November 24.

Lead actress Judy Ann Santos and director Brillante Mendoza also announced the news on Instagram.

The official synopsis for Mindanao reads: “Saima is the mother of a cancer-stricken kid and the wife of a medic deployed in a conflict of aggression in southern Philippines. An animation portraying a legendary brother fighting a dragon takes place in the story.”

The movie, which also stars Allen Dizon, won the top prizes at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), including best picture, best actress, best actor, and best director.

Prior to its MMFF debut, Mindanao made its world premiere at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. It was also screened in film festivals in Tokyo and in Cairo, where Judy Ann received the Best Actress award.