“Mindanao wins big at the 45th Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal”
Brillante Mendoza’s film about parents dealing with child cancer takes home 11 awards including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Picture.
During the 45th Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal held last December 27, Brillante Mendoza’s gripping family drama about a Muslim family dealing with their child’s cancer won all the major awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Child Performer. The movie bested seven other films in the MMFF’s 2019 roster. The second biggest haul of the night went to TBA Studios’s film Write About Love, which took home eight awards, and 1017 Productions horror film Sunod was the third big winner of the night with three awards.
The Gabi ng Parangal was hosted by Bela Padilla and Marco Gumabao. Performers for the night included Sunod actress Krystal Brimner and Xia Vigor of Miracle in Cell No.7. Darryl Ong also performed his song Paloma from the movie 3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon.
This year’s Metro Manila Film Festival was composed of jury members from the industry, which included Vilma Santos-Recto, Maria Rachelle Arenas, Jose Javier Retes, Joel Lamangan, and Christopher de Leon.
MMFF 2019 List of Winners
Best Float: “Mindanao”
Gender Sensitivity Award: “Mindanao”
Best Child Performer: Yuna Tangog, “Mindanao”
Best Musical Score: Jerrold Tarog for “Write About Love”
Best Original Song: “Ikaw ang Akin” for “Write About Love”
Best Sound: “Mindanao”
Best Visual Effects: “Mindanao”
Best Production Design: “Sunod”
Best Editor: Vanessa de Leon for “Write About Love”
Best Editing: “Write About Love”
Best Cinematography: Myko David for “Sunod”
Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: “Mindanao”
FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence: “Mindanao”
Female Star of the Night: Carmina Villaroel
Male Star of the Night: Aga Muhlach
Best Supporting Actor: Joem Bascon, “Write About Love“
Best Supporting Actress: Yeng Constantino, “Write About Love“
Best Screenplay: Crisanto Aquino, “Write About Love“
Best Director: Brillante Mendoza, “Mindanao“
Best Performance by an Ensemble: “Culion“
Special Jury Prize for Full Length Film: Crisanto Aquino, “Write About Love“
Best Picture: “Mindanao“
Second Best Picture: “Write About Love“
Third Best Picture: “Sunod“
Best Actor: Allen Dizon, “Mindanao“
Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos, “Mindanao“