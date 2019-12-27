HomeTopNews Philippines

“Mindanao wins big at the 45th Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal”

Brillante Mendoza’s film about parents dealing with child cancer takes home 11 awards including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Picture.

During the 45th Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal held last December 27, Brillante Mendoza’s gripping family drama about a Muslim family dealing with their child’s cancer won all the major awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Child Performer. The movie bested seven other films in the MMFF’s 2019 roster. The second biggest haul of the night went to TBA Studios’s film Write About Love, which took home eight awards, and 1017 Productions horror film Sunod was the third big winner of the night with three awards. 

The Gabi ng Parangal was hosted by Bela Padilla and Marco Gumabao. Performers for the night included Sunod actress Krystal Brimner and Xia Vigor of Miracle in Cell No.7. Darryl Ong also performed his song Paloma from the movie 3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon. 

This year’s Metro Manila Film Festival was composed of jury members from the industry, which included Vilma Santos-Recto, Maria Rachelle Arenas, Jose Javier Retes, Joel Lamangan, and Christopher de Leon. 

MMFF 2019 List of Winners

Best Float: “Mindanao
Gender Sensitivity Award: “Mindanao
Best Child Performer: Yuna Tangog, “Mindanao
Best Musical Score: Jerrold Tarog for “Write About Love
Best Original Song: “Ikaw ang Akin” for “Write About Love
Best Sound: “Mindanao
Best Visual Effects: “Mindanao
Best Production Design: “Sunod
Best Editor: Vanessa de Leon for “Write About Love
Best Editing: “Write About Love

Best Cinematography: Myko David for “Sunod
Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: “Mindanao
FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence: “Mindanao

Female Star of the Night: Carmina Villaroel
Male Star of the Night: Aga Muhlach
Best Supporting Actor: Joem Bascon, “Write About Love

Best Supporting Actress: Yeng Constantino, “Write About Love
Best Screenplay: Crisanto Aquino, “Write About Love
Best Director: Brillante Mendoza, “Mindanao
Best Performance by an Ensemble: “Culion
Special Jury Prize for Full Length Film: Crisanto Aquino, “Write About Love
Best Picture: “Mindanao

Second Best Picture: “Write About Love
Third Best Picture: “Sunod
Best Actor: Allen Dizon, “Mindanao
Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos, “Mindanao

