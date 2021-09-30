‘Mindulle’ won’t enter PH – Pagasa

TYPHOON “Mindulle” will no longer enter the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday.

The typhoon is estimated at 1,490 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Mindulle has maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness up to 215kph. It is moving north-northwestward at 15kph.

However, Mindulle’s trough will continue affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon, the state-run weather agency said.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the localized thunderstorms, it said.