Miner nabbed for shabu in Camarines Norte town

LEGAZPI CITY — A miner was arrested during the anti-illegal drug operation in Labo town in Camarines Norte province on Thursday evening.
Lieutenant Colonel Juancho Ibis, chief of Labo police, said Gerald Aguilar, 30, was arrested with a search warrant at his residence in Barangay Dalas at 8:55 p.m.
Ibis said Aguilar, tagged number one drug personality in Labo, supplied illegal drugs to other miners.
Recovered were two small heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu” (crystal meth)./lzb
