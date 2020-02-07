Trending Now

Miner nabbed for shabu in Camarines Norte town

LEGAZPI CITY — A miner was arrested during the anti-illegal drug operation in Labo town in Camarines Norte province on Thursday evening.

Lieutenant Colonel Juancho Ibis, chief of Labo police, said Gerald Aguilar, 30, was arrested with a search warrant at his residence in Barangay Dalas at 8:55 p.m.

Ibis said Aguilar, tagged number one drug personality in Labo, supplied illegal drugs to other miners.

Recovered were two small heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu” (crystal meth)./lzb

