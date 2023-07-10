Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2023 opens in Beijing, showcasing unique charm of Ming dynasty culture

BEIJING, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On July 8, the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2023 opened at The Ming Tombs Tourist Center, co-hosted by Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau, the CPC Changping District Committee and Changping District People’s Government of Beijing Municipality.



Divine Merit Stele in golden evening sunlight

Themed “Splendid Ming Dynasty, Glorious Culture”, the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2023 features one main forum, five themed forums, one international symposium, three culture heritage exhibitions and 10 cultural events that will continue throughout the year. The goal is to further leverage Changping District’s advantage as the sole intersection of the three “culture belts” of Beijing, dive into and carry forward the virtues of Ming Dynasty culture, push for creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture in Changping District and help it build a world-famous Ming Dynasty culture research, exchange and experience center, according to the Publicity Department of Changping District.

The Ming Dynasty (1368 AD – 1644 AD) had its special glamour in Chinese history. During the period, a wealth of results were achieved in economy, culture, art, science and technology and other fields, making outstanding contributions to the world’s cultural progress. The Ming Dynasty Culture Forum aims to dive into and carry forward the virtues of Ming Dynasty culture, present its distinctive aspects through historical and cultural lens and add new elements to modern life.

The Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2023 brings together about 60 cultural celebrities, well-known scholars and influencers to share their insights and chart the course for the inheritance and high-quality development of Ming Dynasty culture in the new era.

Combining both academic and non-academic components, the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2023 targets specialists and the general public alike and highlights popular and modern elements. The forum will also hold a series of activities such as the Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture and Tourism Festival and the “Bai Zi Yi” (100-family clothes for a baby’s 100-day celebration) flash mob. Digital technology will be employed to create immersive experiences to sell cultural and creative products. All this is designed to help Changping District make Ming Dynasty culture one of its cultural signatures, attract more tourists and increase its visibility and influence.

The Ming Dynasty Culture Forum will continue to fully perform its functions for pooling resources, driving development, pioneering innovation, facilitating communication and exchange and providing service and support. It will work to engage more people, interpret and showcase Ming Dynasty culture in more diverse forms, help improve regional economic and cultural quality and efficiency and make Ming Dynasty culture a great namecard of Changping District.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441483

Caption: Divine Merit Stele in golden evening sunlight