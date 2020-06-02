Minimize bike, laptop price increase DTI asks retailers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday asked bicycle and computer / gadget retailers and sellers to only impose “reasonable” increases in its prices.

DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo issued the appeal and assured that the agency will check whether or not prices of the said items need to be monitored since demand soared amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We will see po kasi before COVID, hindi siya basic o prime commodity so hindi po talaga natin yan binantayan before COVID because it was a regular consumer product,” Castelo said in a public briefing.

(We will see because prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these were not basic or prime commodities so we did not monitor these regular consumer products.)

“Pero in the meantime, pakiusap po natin sa both business owners na nagbebenta ng ganitong produkto at sa consumers na kung magtataas po ng presyo para sa bike or laptops, kung puwede po yung reasonable increases lang na hindi masyadong malaki,” she added.

(But in the meantime, we ask retailers / sellers of bicycles and laptops to only impose a reasonable price increase.)