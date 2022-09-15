Professional Regulation Commission is set to release the Mining Engineering Board Exam Result August 2022 within 3 working days after the last day of examination.

PRC conducted the Mining Engineering Licensure Exam on August 24-26, 2022 at testing centers in Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legaspi; while the conduct of board exam in NCR has been rescheduled to September 12, 13 and 14, 2022.

Mining Engineering Board Exam Result August 2022 – FULL LIST OF PASSERS

This is the Mining Engineering Board Exam Result August 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Mining Engineering Licensure Exam on August 24-26, 2022 at testing centers in Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legaspi; while the conduct of board exam in NCR has been rescheduled to September 12, 13 and 14, 2022.

However, the Professional Regulation Commission announced last August 23 that the conduct of licensure exam in Metro Manila has been rescheduled because of inclement weather brought by typhoon “Florita” at that time.

PRC Board of Mining Engineering Chairman Cornelio Q. Casido and members Rufino B. Bomasang and Augusto C. Villaluna administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Mining Engineering 1 (Mineral Prospecting and Exploration; Sampling and Ore Reserve Estimation; Mining Methods, Mine Planning, Designing and Development; Ventilation and Mine Safety; and Rock Mechanics in Mining Engineering, and App lied Mathematics in Mine Mathematics)

Mining Engineering 2 (Mineral Economics; Mine Evaluation and Feasibility Studies; Applied Mathematics in Mining Engineering; Mine Management and Computer Application; Mine and Mineral Land Surveying; and Mining Law and Ethics)

Mining Engineering 3 (General Geology; Mineralogy and Petrology; Economics Geology; Structural Geology; Principles of Metallurgy; Mineral Processing; and Assaying and Applied Mathematic in Geology and Mineral Engineering, Ecology)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Mining Engineering Board Exam Result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring mining engineers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.